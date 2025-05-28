‘It really hurts,’ Woman struck by fireworks at Post Malone concert in Toronto urges better safety protocols

A woman is asking for better concert security protocols after she was hit by pyrotechnics during a Post Malone show at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

On Monday, Bre Flynn shared a TikTok video of herself singing during the American rapper’s Jelly Roll’s opening show for Post Malone’s concert. At the end of the song “Save Me,” one of the show’s fireworks is seen hitting her head.

“The sparks were flying and they landed on my head. It gave me a second-degree burn… and it really hurts,” she said in a video. “I had to spend the rest of the concert in the first-aid room.”

After the incident, Flynn posted a follow-up video, saying that she was grateful for the arena’s first-aid team who helped her. However, the fan also mentioned that when she first asked for aid, one of the Rogers Centre staff members dismissed her with a water bottle, telling her to pour water on the injury.

“Luckily, I had a video of me, like a selfie video of it happening so people could believe me… When I was on the floor and I told the guy that I wanted first aid, he didn’t believe me, I felt like he didn’t believe me,” she said.



Now Toronto reached out to Flynn for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

In the comments, some other fans were sharing similar experiences they had during other Post Malone concerts, after getting hit with ashes from the fireworks used in the rapper’s performance.

“A pyro ash landed in my eye at the Dallas show. Hurt so bad,” one TikToker said.

“There [were] a few people this happened to unfortunately 😩😩 My mom’s friends got their money back ($3600). They were in the A2 second row… And they also got tickets for a free concert…,” another user added.

“Omg this happened to me at Post Malone last year in Nashville. Literally, the fireworks went off at the beginning of the show and pieces of it went down the back of my jacket. The security guard was helping me get it off and smacking my back. I literally have burn marks on my back,” a different user also commented.

Other users were shocked about the incident reports, calling out the venue and artists for not fixing the problem, with some even saying Flynn should seek compensation.

“I know as a fan you feel otherwise but please report it and make sure this stops happening. I’m shocked to see so many people stating this has happened to them but it’s still happening? Did y’all not report it or what,” one user said.

“I hate to think about just cashing in on this, I am more worried about this happening again, perhaps hitting an eye or a child. I really hope the techs take a good hard look at this. I also think you should be, at the very least, reimbursed for all costs and tickets for another show,” another user chimed in.

“GET A LAWYER [and] don’t accept anything from the concert venue until after consulting with [a] lawyer,” a user also commented.

But Flynn says she wants the tour organizers to take precautions to avoid this from happening in the future.

“I hope whoever is touring with Post Malone, their organisation, they become aware and are cautious of this for the future because I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else,” she said in a TikTok video.

“I’m not mad, I’m not upset. I’m sad, I’m disappointed at this whole concert. And there’s only one in Canada and it just really sucks,” she added.

Now Toronto reached out to Live Nation and Jelly Roll’s team for a comment, and is waiting for a response.