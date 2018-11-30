Grassroots Politics In Action: a trio of the best political events to attend this week

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek Multicultural AIDS Awareness Walk Toronto marks World AIDS Day, December 1.

1. A carnation and concert for world AIDS day

A benefit concert in support of Casey House is part of World AIDS Day events in Toronto on Saturday (December 1). French Squeeze, Marion Newman, Dr. Eugene Draw, KasheDance and Joanna Majoko Trio perform at Glenn Gould Studio. 8 pm. Pwyc ($35 suggested). 250 Front West. 416-962-4040. Meanwhile, People With AIDS Foundation holds its annual carnation memorial featuring a candlelight procession and readings at the 519 Community Centre to remember those lost to AIDS and support those living with AIDS. 1 pm. Free. 519 Church. pwatoronto.org

2. Jesse Wente talks up Indigenous rights

Former CBC broadcaster Jesse Wente explores Indigenous rights, minorities and multiculturalism in a talk at Borochov Cultural Centre on Friday (November 30) hosted by Oraynu Congregation for Humanistic Judaism. Wente will be introduced by Rabbi Denise Handlarski. 7:30 pm. $20. 272 Codsell. 416-385-3910.

3. Beverley McLachlin in conversation

Former Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin discusses a more accessible justice system for all in a conversation with Rachel Giese at the Toronto Reference Library on Monday (December 3). 7 pm. Free. Bram & Bluma Appel Theatre, 789 Yonge. Note: this event is sold out but organizers say a few seats may be made available the day of the event. See tpl.ca/oncivilsociety for details.