Year In Review 2018: Legalization at last

R. Jeanette Martin For pot smokers, legalization is on balance a pretty good deal.

For pretty much 364 days this year, everything was terrible in some way or another, politically speaking.

But October 17 was a good day. Legalization at last! It felt like a soothing balm for everyone’s shaking, anxious core. For every part that elicited an eye-roll – the hand-wringing coverage from the mainstream media, the long lines, the supply shortages – finally the government was doing something that was about putting a smile on your face.

It’s easy to forget about all the work that went into ending prohibition. This is not a story that begins with Justin Trudeau in 2015, but one that began back in the 1980s when sick people began agitating, and eventually winning, the legal right to smoke cannabis for medical purposes. Many kept fighting to expand that system into something that was more inclusive. That eventually led to the recreational system that we have now.

It’s still not perfect. For one thing, access to cannabis is left mostly up to the political whims of whichever government happens to be in power in your province. Quebec, for example, continues to fiddle with the legal age. Ontario’s sales plans seem perpetually subject to change. And a lot of the legally produced weed hasn’t struck anyone as particularly good.

This was entirely predictable, which doesn’t mean it isn’t serious or annoying or frustrating, just that we knew it was going to happen. The effects of prohibition don’t disappear overnight; they are gradually cancelled over time.

The biggest downer from an industry standpoint is that major Licensed Producers with money to burn are spending money instead on things like vaporizer companies, coffee shops, South American grow ops and other cannabis-related companies.

But for its core constituency – pot smokers – legalization is still a pretty good deal. Because against the triumvirate of a coming federal election, messed up provincial politics and a global climate calamity, we’d all very much like to have some good weed.

