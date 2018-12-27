Year In Review 2018: It was another year of climate extremes

× Expand Richard Longley Flood that hit Toronto Islands in 2017 has been followed by more climate extremes.

The forest fires, floods and drought that destroyed the continent in 2017 were no anomaly, as Naomi Klein wrote here for us. But a year after the year from hell, nothing could have prepared us for 2018.

Hurricanes crushed the Carolinas causing an ecological emergency, contamination from flooding flowed into water supplies in New Brunswick, and in Ontario temps eclipsed 40°C more often than at any other time in history. Other parts of the country, meanwhile, shivered as British Columbia choked once again on ash from forest fires that blotted out the sun for weeks on end.

Closer to home, an ice storm packing 100-kilometre winds knocked out power for thousands and raised waves higher than any measured before on Lake Ontario a year after floods cut off the Toronto Islands. That was followed in September by a string of tornadoes in the Ottawa area.

Climate change caused by our addiction to oil is real but pressure to build more pipelines to develop tar sands crude (despite falling oil prices caused by a glut in the market) has reached the boiling point, fuelling a political calamity between Alberta and the rest of the country over the federal Liberals's carbon pricing plan.

The backlash has reached levels of hysteria prompting some Western political leaders to talk openly about Western separation. At a pro-pipeline rally in Calgary in late November black hoodies worn by some demonstrators featured a picture of a noose hanging from a tree, and the words “Come West Trudeau” on it.

The federal Conservatives under Andrew Scheer have been quick to try and turn that anger to their political advantage in the run up to the 2019 federal election. But what's their climate change plan? They're still trying to figure that out.

With files by Naomi Klein, Richard Longley and Michael Coren.

@nowtoronto