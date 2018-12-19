Byeeee 2018! You were extra

For our final cover of the year, cartoonist and illustrator Eric Kostiuk Williams brought together the stories and newsmakers that made a big splash in 2018 – from Doug Ford cutting city council and the King Street pilot project backlash to Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors and Drake and Pusha T's beef. Pick up the December 20 print edition for a guide to the cover illustration. Read all our stories and lists that are online below.

× Expand Doug Ford is the new king of Canada’s conservative movement.

NEWS

Why sitting out 2019 is not an option

Coming soon...

Doug Ford's new world order is chaos

Legalization at last

The political assassination of Patrick Brown

Andrea Horwath's NDP finding its feet

#MeToo marshals its collective strength

Opioid crisis? What opioid crisis?

Vision Zero road safety plan hits a roadblock

Danforth stands strong

Affordability trap gets bigger

A grim year for Toronto's poor

A serial murderer in the Village

Toronto's history of violence hits a new low

Another year of climate extremes

Canada's Conservatives embrace fake news

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Momofuku Kojin is our number one restaurant of the year.

FOOD & DRINK

Natalia Manzocco's top 10 restaurants of 2018

Places we lost in 2018 (coming soon)

× Expand Samuel Engelking Wu-Tang Clan brought the whole group to Rebel.

MUSIC

The 10 best Toronto albums of 2018

The 10 best albums of 2018

Here's what NOW critics picked as their personal best albums of 2018

Jennifer Castle reflects on the highs and lows of 2018

These Toronto concerts grabbed news headlines in 2018

The 101 best Toronto songs of 2018 (coming soon)

× Expand Dahlia Katz Every Brilliant Thing tops critic Glenn Sumi's list of the year's best theatre productions.

STAGE

The top 10 theatre productions of 2018

The top 10 theatre artists of 2018

The top five Toronto comedy shows of 2018

Introducing... the breakthrough Toronto stage artists of 2018

The best and worst stage stories of 2018 (coming soon)

The best and worst stand-up comedy stories of 2018

× Expand Courtesy of the City of Toronto Ibrahim Mahama's sprawling Nuit Blanche installation at Nathan Phillips Square tops our list of the year's best art.

CULTURE

The 10 best art shows of 2018

The 10 best books of 2018

× Expand Nadya Kwandibens, Red Works Actor Tantoo Cardinal is one of our local film heroes of 2018.

MOVIES & TV

Celebrating film's local heroes of 2018

Movies were big on "white devil" narratives in 2018

After a decade of antiheroes, TV in 2018 was a buffet of moral desserts

Norman Wilner's top 10 movies of 2018

Susan G. Cole's top 10 movies of 2018

Radheyan Simonpillai's top 10 movies of 2018 (coming soon)

Kevin Ritchie's top 10 movies of 2018

The worst films of 2018

Toronto's Stephan James is having a very good year

The 25 most binge-worthy TV shows of 2018

The year in fat bodies on screen (coming soon)

