Byeeee 2018! You were extra

For our final cover of the year, cartoonist and illustrator Eric Kostiuk Williams brought together the stories and newsmakers that made a big splash in 2018 – from Doug Ford cutting city council and the King Street pilot project backlash to Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors and Drake and Pusha T's beef. Pick up the December 20 print edition for a guide to the cover illustration. Read all our stories and lists that are online below.
Doug Ford is the new king of Canada’s conservative movement.
NEWS
Why sitting out 2019 is not an option
Coming soon...
Doug Ford's new world order is chaos
Legalization at last
The political assassination of Patrick Brown
Andrea Horwath's NDP finding its feet
#MeToo marshals its collective strength
Opioid crisis? What opioid crisis?
Vision Zero road safety plan hits a roadblock
Danforth stands strong
Affordability trap gets bigger
A grim year for Toronto's poor
A serial murderer in the Village
Toronto's history of violence hits a new low
Another year of climate extremes
Canada's Conservatives embrace fake news
Natalia Manzocco
Momofuku Kojin is our number one restaurant of the year.
FOOD & DRINK
Natalia Manzocco's top 10 restaurants of 2018
Places we lost in 2018 (coming soon)
Samuel Engelking
Wu-Tang Clan brought the whole group to Rebel.
MUSIC
The 10 best Toronto albums of 2018
Here's what NOW critics picked as their personal best albums of 2018
Jennifer Castle reflects on the highs and lows of 2018
These Toronto concerts grabbed news headlines in 2018
The 101 best Toronto songs of 2018 (coming soon)
Dahlia Katz
Every Brilliant Thing tops critic Glenn Sumi's list of the year's best theatre productions.
STAGE
The top 10 theatre productions of 2018
The top 10 theatre artists of 2018
The top five Toronto comedy shows of 2018
Introducing... the breakthrough Toronto stage artists of 2018
The best and worst stage stories of 2018 (coming soon)
The best and worst stand-up comedy stories of 2018
Courtesy of the City of Toronto
Ibrahim Mahama's sprawling Nuit Blanche installation at Nathan Phillips Square tops our list of the year's best art.
CULTURE
Nadya Kwandibens, Red Works
Actor Tantoo Cardinal is one of our local film heroes of 2018.
MOVIES & TV
Celebrating film's local heroes of 2018
Movies were big on "white devil" narratives in 2018
After a decade of antiheroes, TV in 2018 was a buffet of moral desserts
Norman Wilner's top 10 movies of 2018
Susan G. Cole's top 10 movies of 2018
Radheyan Simonpillai's top 10 movies of 2018 (coming soon)
Kevin Ritchie's top 10 movies of 2018
Toronto's Stephan James is having a very good year
The 25 most binge-worthy TV shows of 2018
The year in fat bodies on screen (coming soon)