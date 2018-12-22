Year In Review 2108: Canada's Conservatives embrace fake news

× Expand Andrew Scheer has embraced the propaganda techniques perfected by Trump stateside.

Misinformation and propaganda campaigns are as old as the hills in politics.

But U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the spreading of false information to a whole new level with his attacks on mainstream media as “fake news.”

Thanks to Trump, and the growing influence of social media and Russian bots, lies can just as easily pass for truth in echo chambers on the internet. The phenomenon is fanning the flames of neo-fascist movements (most of them masquerading as populist uprisings) across the globe (and in Canada) in ways not seen since the Second World War.

Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was an early purveyor of misinformation as head of far-right website Breitbart News before taking his revolution “to bring everything crashing down and destroy all of today’s establishment” to the White House.

He's since taken his show on the road, working as an advisor to the campaigns of emerging despots in Eastern Europe and South America. More recently, Bannon has been in the thick of debate in Europe over the UN's migration pact and an effort to launch right-wing movements in opposition to that agreement ahead of a number of elections overseas.

Last month, Bannon was in Toronto to preach about the future of Western populism as part of a Munk Debate with former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum.

Frum, a staunch conservative himself, struck many critics of the event as the wrong person to be defending democracy. But Frum has also been among the harshest critics of the Republican party's authoritarian tilt under Trump.

He wrote in the Atlantic after his Munk Debate appearance that, "The new populist politics is a scam and a lie that exploits anger and fear to gain power." In his book released earlier this year, Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic, Frum warned that, “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.”

Indeed, Canada’s conservative movement is undergoing a similar autocratic shift.

And with Doug Ford in Ontario (who has his very own taxpayer-funded online “news” channel to dispense propaganda), conservative leaders are embracing the techniques perfected by Trump to cast the media as the "enemy of the people" and rally their angry base.

From Jason Kenney in Alberta, whose history of spreading misinformation on social media goes back to his days as a Harper cabinet minister, to Andrew Scheer in Ottawa, whose caucus has been busy picking fights with the press, the Cons seem willing to do and say anything to win in 2019, even if it means tearing the country apart.

@enzodimatteo