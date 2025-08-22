York Regional Police warn of rising jewellery distraction thefts targeting unsuspecting residents

York Regional Police are sounding the alarm on a rise in jewellery distraction thefts, urging residents to be vigilant in public spaces.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, officers said suspects have been approaching people in front of their homes, in busy parking lots, and even when they are out for walks before using deception to steal jewellery.

@yorkregioncops 🚨Please show this to your parents and grandparents🚨 Ever heard that saying about a wolf in sheep’s clothes? Well that’s how distraction thefts work. Criminals are taking advantage of people’s trust – especially vulnerable people, including seniors. Protect yourselves by: ✔️Being cautious of strangers engaging you in public ✔️Being wary of friendly individuals that are getting too close ✔️Keeping your valuables secure and out of sight ✔️Reporting distraction thefts if you witness or fall victim to them P.S. Don’t be rude to strangers! But be wary of those that are trying to get into your personal space. #fyp #theft #cops #911 #yorkregionalpolice ♬ original sound – York Regional Police

The scam often begins with a suspect asking for directions, sometimes even using children to help carry out the crime according to police.

According to police, the children are used to help build trust and lower suspicions.

The suspect then offers a fake piece of jewellery as a gesture of gratitude, “using it as an excuse to get close to the victim.”

“During this brief interaction, they’ll use sleight of hand to steal the victim’s jewellery and make a quick getaway,” police warned in the video.

Police say the thieves exploit people’s kindness.

“Unfortunately, these criminals are taking advantage of people’s good nature and trust,” police said.

Officers are asking residents to share the warning with older family members, who are frequently targeted.

“Protect your parents and grandparents by letting them know about this crime,” police said.

They recommend residents to be cautious with strangers, and remain wary of anyone who gets too close.

“If you’ve been a victim of this crime, it’s very important to report it to police,” the video concluded.