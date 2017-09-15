The best events in Toronto this weekend: September 15-17

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF North Of Superior returns to the Cinesphere on September 17

MIGRATING THE MARGINS

The Art Gallery of York University's fall show looks at the impact of suburban immigration on art. Featuring work by Erika DeFreitas, Anique Jordan, Tau Lewis, Rajni Perera and Nep Sidhu.

September 15. Suburban Hospitality: A Weekend of Performative Discourse talks take place Sep 16-17. theagyuisoutthere.org. To December 3. See listing

SMALL WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL

Sixteenth annual Small World Music Festival runs through September 17 and features the Canadian debut of artists from Korea and Malta, the launch of Polyphonic Ground Presentsand free outdoor programming.

September 15-17. Small World Music Centre (180 Shaw) and other venues. $15-$60. smallworldmusic.com. See listing

PICTURE THIS

Catch Soulpepper's recently opened new comedy about a group of struggling artists making a film about Napoleon.

September 16. 1:30 and 7:30 pm. $35-$95. Young Centre. 416-866-8666. Runs to Oct 7. See listing

NORTH OF SUPERIOR

Film, architecture and civic history fans take note: the Toronto International Film Festival has revived the Cinesphere for special free screenings of Graeme Ferguson's classic documentary North Of Superior (pictured), the first film to play in the domed Ontario Place IMAX theatre when it opened in 1971. The festival plans to continue using the 615-seat theatre for similarly immersive film experience in the future.

September 17. Screenings at 2 pm (with director intro/Q&A), 3 pm and 4 pm. Live performances 3-5:30 pm. Free. tiff.net

ALISON MOYET

Powerhouse British pop singer from Yaz plays a rare solo show in Toronto.

September 17. Danforth Music Hall. $20-$28. ticketmaster.ca. See listing

OPEN STREETS TO

Last chance this summer to enjoy street fest dedicated to fun, not cars.

September 17. 10 am-2 pm. Free. Bloor and Christine to Sherbourne and Yonge, Bloor to Queen. openstreetsto.org. See listing