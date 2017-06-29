Jacob and Julia Bloch are about to be tested ...

By Jacob’s grandfather, who won’t go quietly into a retirement home. By the family reunion that everyone is dreading. By their son’s heroic attempts to get expelled. And by the sexting affair that will rock their marriage. A typical modern family, the Blochs cling together even as they are torn apart. Which is when catastrophe decides to strike ...

Confronting the enduring question of what it means to be human with inventiveness, playfulness, and compassion, Here I Am is the great family novel for our times, a masterpiece about how we live now.

