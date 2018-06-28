Polyphonic Ground Profile: Good Kind Productions

As part of this month's Polyphonic Ground Digital Residency, we're profiling the organizations and professionals who support Toronto's culturally diverse music scene. See all of the profiles here.

× Expand Brian Medina Sofar Sounds event at Woodbine Racetrack

Tell us about your organization.

Good Kind Productions is a group of producers who bring together five decades of experience to introduce audiences to the magic of music through work on all sides of the stage.

Tell us about Good Kind Productions' signature events.

We produce a range of events around Toronto and across Canada. As the producers of Sofar Sounds Toronto for the past three years, we are devoted to sharing and encouraging discovery of a variety of arts and artists.

Beyond providing great cultural programming, does Good Kind Productions have a larger mission you're working towards?

Our mission is to create opportunities for the presentation of various art forms that engage, enlighten and entertain audiences. We do this to advance understanding and appreciation of the arts and to inspire the best in artists. We believe in the power of artistic expression to build bridges and to bring people together.

Tell us about one highlight from a past Good Kind Productions event that illustrates why you love what you do.

Producing Sofar Sounds Toronto performances has allowed us to create new spaces for experiencing music in non-traditional locations such as galleries, backyards, meeting rooms, gyms, Woodbine Racetrack and elsewhere. Audiences register to attend knowing only the date, time and neighbourhood. It's an absolute trip to see the room transformed by a Persian classical duo, an Afro-Caribbean Francophone banjo player or a classically trained tenor and piano player making traditional Maliseet songs more accessible.

Toronto music venues have been struggling to stay open in recent years. Have these challenges affected Good Kind Productions in any way?

Sofar Sounds typically uses non-traditional spaces but we also try to support traditional venues by hosting shows in these spaces too. By bringing in new audiences and artists that don’t conventionally play in these spaces, we hope to increase the awareness of traditional music venues as well as simultaneously encourage these spaces to consider booking more diverse artists.

What are some of the benefits of partnering together with similar music/event promoters in Polyphonic Ground?

There is a lack of awareness of the work of the organizations that comprise the collective among the general population despite the real impact that we make across economic, social, artistic and civic life. Coming together to raise awareness and to advocate for the diverse music presentation elements of the ecosystem not only supports our own work, but enlightens and inspires audiences to discover the city around them.

