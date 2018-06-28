Polyphonic Ground Profile: Link Music Lab

As part of this month's Polyphonic Ground Digital Residency, we're profiling the organizations and professionals who support Toronto's culturally diverse music scene. See all of the profiles here.

× Expand Rodrigo Castro Sina Salimi at Revival Bar, Nov 2017. Co-presented by Link Music Lab and Good Kind Productions of Polyphonic Ground.

What's your name, role and organization?

Mahmood Schricker, programming director of Link Music Lab.

Tell us about Link Music Lab's signature events.

Our main activity until November is to promote one of Iran's most prominent singers, Shahram Nazeri, and his son Hafez Nazeri for a five-city tour in Canada. It starts on October 13th in Ottawa with stops on October 14th in Montreal, October 21st in Toronto, October 27th in Calgary and finishing in Vancouver on October 28th.

Beyond providing great cultural programming, does Link Music Lab have a larger mission you're working towards?

Our mission is to provide unique music to our audience. We continually strive to find unusual collaborations (traditional Persian music and rock music, electronic music and rural music) and even book venues that are not traditionally used for these kinds of music like a church or a bar.

Tell us about one highlight from a past Link Music Lab event that illustrates why you love what you do.

Inviting Michael Red to do elegant electronic music from Vancouver and collaborate with Saied Shanbehzadeh from Paris to play southern Iranian music on bagpipes at the Revival.

Describe some of the specific challenges organizations like yours face in promoting world music in Toronto.

The most challenging thing is to raise funds. After many months of working on each show we are only left with an amazing concert but nothing to pay ourselves.

Name one artist, band or performer who's taking part in an upcoming Link Music Lab event that you think audiences will love.

Shahram Nazeri and Hafez Nazeri.

Toronto music venues have been struggling to stay open in recent years. Have these challenges affected Link Music Lab in any way?

Not yet but we are also moving away from IATSE halls as they are getting even more expensive each year.

What are some of the benefits of partnering together with similar music/event promoters in Polyphonic Ground?

The best is to brainstorm with them and learn about opportunities in the city and have a team that supports you.

