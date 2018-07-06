Polyphonic Ground Profile: Music Africa

As part of this month's Polyphonic Ground Digital Residency, we're profiling the organizations and professionals who support Toronto's culturally diverse music scene. See all of the profiles here.

What's your name, role and organization?

Peter Toh, executive/artistic director, Music Africa of Canada.

Tell us about Music Africa's signature events.

Afrofest is the largest free African festival in North America. Showcasing the beauty and diversity of African culture, it features performances by over 40 local and international artists. There are also more than 100 food and merchandise vendors plus a children's creative village and a drum zone. The family-friendly nature of the festival and diversity in presentation ensures that there is something for everyone.

We also present an event called Afrofest Reloaded, which features local and international artists for audiences who may have missed Afrofest.

Beyond providing great cultural programming, does Music Africa have a larger mission you're working towards?

Support the development of artists in Toronto by creating educational programs that provide them with tools to enhance their success.

Tell us about one highlight from a past Music Africa event that illustrates why you love what you do.

In 2016, I received about 100 emails from random community members thanking me for the work I do and encouraging me to keep promoting African cultural heritage in Toronto.

Describe some of the specific challenges organizations like yours face in promoting world music in Toronto.

Funding, corporate sponsorship and marketing. Most of our events are free to the public and without adequate funding, it is difficult to expand our reach.

Name one artist, band or performer who's taking part in an upcoming Music Africa event that you think audiences will love.

Eddy Kenzo & the Ghetto Kids at Afrofest 2018.

Toronto music venues have been struggling to stay open in recent years. Have these challenges affected Music Africa in any way?

Yes. The rental prices have increased for venues that have remained open, which also increases the cost of presenting events.

What are some of the benefits of partnering together with similar music/event promoters in Polyphonic Ground?

Cross-pollination of audiences and an increase in bargaining power.

