Polyphonic Ground Profile: Revolutions Per Minute

As part of this month's Polyphonic Ground Digital Residency, we're profiling the organizations and professionals who support Toronto's culturally diverse music scene.

What's your name, role and organization?

Jarrett Martineau, creative producer, Revolutions Per Minute.

Tell us about Revolutions Per Minute's signature events.

RPM Records is coming up on our two-year anniversary and, to celebrate, we're hosting a show as part of Manifesto's Discovery Series on Saturday, August 11th featuring DJ NDN, Ziibiwan, Wolf Saga, Drezus, Obuxum and more. And this fall, our sold-out RPM Live series returns with another set of concerts, running late-August to December 2018, showcasing emerging and established artists leading the Indigenous Next Wave.

Beyond providing great cultural programming, does Revolutions Per Minute have a larger mission you're working towards?

RPM's mission is to build a visionary community of Indigenous artists and to introduce Indigenous music to new audiences across Turtle Island and around the world.

Tell us about one highlight from a past Revolutions Per Minute event that illustrates why you love what you do.

We've had the great privilege of presenting the Tkaronto (Toronto) debuts of incredible artists like Ziibiwan, Exquisite Ghost, nêhiyawak, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, See Monsters and Dio Ganhdih throughout our RPM Live series. Watching an audience fall in love with an Indigenous artist for the first time – and often from the very first song – is a beautiful sight to behold!

Describe some of the specific challenges organizations like yours face in promoting world music in Toronto.

We have a significant focus on artist discovery in our work, and so many of the artists we present don't have built in or established audiences. Many haven't even played in Toronto before, so building those connections and doing outreach across communities is a LOT of work and very challenging to accomplish.

We're also challenged like many music orgs in the city by a lack of resources, so everything we do is on a shoestring budget with a lot of heart and love, but with very little funds to support the work! It's all raw energy and enthusiasm.

Name one artist, band or performer who's taking part in an upcoming Revolutions Per Minute event that you think audiences will love.

We've got a special show we're working on in December with Tanya Tagaq that we are very excited about. More details on that sooooon!

Toronto music venues have been struggling to stay open in recent years. Have these challenges affected Revolutions Per Minute in any way?

Absolutely. We don't generally organize shows to big rooms, so the closure of smaller venues has had a huge impact. Finding good, smaller venues to host our events is becoming harder and harder every year.

What are some of the benefits of partnering together with similar music/event promoters in Polyphonic Ground?

The cross-pollination happening between the groups involved in Polyphonic makes so much sense because it brings everyone's strengths together to share our work with new people and audiences. In our experience, that often leads to similar cross-pollination and collaborations between artists, which is even more exciting for us as presenters and definitely for audiences. We are a big, diverse and complex city and the music presented in the city should reflect that complexity in ways that highlight our shared strengths and struggles. We need all of us and all voices to be heard!

