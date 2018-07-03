Polyphonic Ground Profile: Small World Music

As part of this month's Polyphonic Ground Digital Residency, we're profiling the organizations and professionals who support Toronto's culturally diverse music scene. See all of the profiles here.

What's your name, role and organization?

Alan Davis, executive director, Small World Music.

Tell us about Small World Music's signature events.

Small World's annual festival has been re-imagined for its 17th edition. For the first time, it will take place in summer at Harbourfront Centre, for a free weekend celebration of musical and cultural diversity. With artists from around the globe and around the corner, the Small World Music Festival will be three days of sonic adventure.

Beyond providing great cultural programming, does Small World Music have a larger mission you're working towards?

Since its inception, we've always tried to promote cross-cultural activity and pluralistic understanding. While it's a bit cliché to suggest that music can build bridges between people, it's become a cliché because there's some truth to it! We've always supported the careers of emerging artists from diverse communities and, via the Polyphonic presenters project, we're attempting to strengthen fellow like-minded organizations.

Tell us about one highlight from a past Small World Music event that illustrates why you love what you do.

Wow, it's not easy to find one out of 20 years of presenting! I could go back to any one of dozens, but as recently as last month, we hosted two performers at our venue that blew me away. Foon Yap and Holy Hum played as part of our Asian Music Series and it was nothing short of magical how these two young creators transformed our space with extraordinary sonic tapestries. It's that sense of discovery that continues to delight after being involved with hundreds of events.

Describe some of the specific challenges organizations like yours face in promoting world music in Toronto.

What we do remains a niche in the big picture of Toronto's musical culture. There's no question that we'd like to see it be more prominent. But that's the catch-22 for smaller arts organizations: there are not enough resources to grow beyond limitations and compete for attention with mainstream offerings. This struggle to grow the market for culturally diverse music is ongoing and it's encouraging to see many fresh faces from different communities among the city's up-and-coming artists.

Name one artist, band or performer who's taking part in an upcoming Small World Music event that you think audiences will love.

The festival will have a lot of great artists, including several Toronto debuts. Among the most exciting is Paris-based Cuban singer and rapper La Dame Blanche. She slayed at her WOMEX showcase last fall and that's resulted in a lot of interest from North American festivals. An explosive mix of hip hop, cumbia, dancehall and reggae combine for a major party vibe. She also happens to be the daughter of the Buena Vista Social Club's music director, so good genes help!

Toronto music venues have been struggling to stay open in recent years. Have these challenges affected Small World Music in any way?

Venues are always a problem, whether it's finding them, being able to afford them or having your own (which we do). For sure, any reduction in numbers is going to hurt presenters and promoters and I certainly think it's getting harder. But doing this as long as I have, you see them come and go. Hell, I still miss Ted's Wrecking Yard and Reverb! The Small World Centre presents its own complications, but it is nice to have an intimate listening room that's available when we need it and we're proud of the great music that takes place there.

What are some of the benefits of partnering together with similar music/event promoters in Polyphonic Ground?

A lot of the emphasis for the project is around resource-sharing, trying to better equip small presenting companies to get their work out in front of the public. Beyond the concert series, there's an ongoing series of public panels that we hope will better inform the public, newcomer artists and others about the work we're doing and the possibilities that are open to them. A parallel workshop program is dedicated to offering the members of the group access to information on best practices and hands-on experience. At the end of the day, a stronger global music sector is going to raise the profile of the culture we love!

Visit the NOW Digital Residency: Polyphonic Ground