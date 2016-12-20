First Place

High Park

“Toronto needs its own Central Park,” we are sometimes told by those who don’t realize we already have it. A partly forested labyrinth studded with monuments and attractions, Toronto’s west-end gem is both self-contained and of a piece with the rest of the city. In addition to leash-free trails and increasingly adventurous outdoor Shakespeare productions, the park’s particular landscape is also conducive, as we learned this year, to the medium-term survival of on-the-lam capybaras.

Runner Up: Trinity Bellwoods Park [2015 Runner-Up]