First Place

Canadaland

In just over three years, Jesse Brown and his small team have taken a vague if worthwhile premise (that Canada needs a media critic) and developed it into a proper media outlet in its own right, offering news and commentary through a variety of channels. But the titular podcast is still the flagship, a crackling weekly examination of our country’s mediascape and the ways that it does and doesn’t serve Canadians.

Runner Up: Cavern of Secrets