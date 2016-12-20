First Place

Regent Park Aquatic Centre

“In Toronto, A Neighborhood In Despair Transforms Into A Model Of Inclusion,” read the headline of a February New York Times feature that examined the revitalization of Regent Park with a particular spotlight on this facility, which it deemed an “architectural jewel.” This city doesn’t always live up to its own ideals of acceptance and diversity, but when it does, it can be heartbreakingly beautiful. The aquatic centre was built with automatic blinds that are lowered on Saturday evenings both for women-only hours catering to the area’s Muslim population and an “open and inclusive swim” accommodating trans and other gender-variant people who might not be comfortable in a more conventional public pool setting. Also, it has a Tarzan rope.

Runner Up: Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool - Sunnyside [2015 Winner]