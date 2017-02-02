Best Public Space

First Place

Toronto Islands

It’s almost unfair to categorize the Islands as a single public space, given that they include what are probably Toronto’s best beach (Hanlan’s Point), artist retreat (Artscape Gibraltar Point), labyrinth (the William Meany Hedge Maze) and car-free neighbourhood (Ward’s and Algonquin) – all interlaced by a crap-ton of lagoons. But these disparate features are unified by the common dream of an epic public park that challenges preconceptions of city life while also boasting a definitive view of the skyline. Ferry hassles aside, to spend time on the Islands is to swell with civic pride.

Runner Up: High Park