Best Radio Personality

First Place

Matt Galloway - CBC Metro Morning

Waking up at 3 am every weekday to host the city’s most vital morning show, the onetime NOW writer has become not just the voice of Toronto, but its conscience. He helps set the agenda and shape the discussion around every important local issue, drawing attention to unsung causes and holding the powerful to account. Like previous winners in this category, Galloway is a testament to the enduring relevance of his medium.

Runner Up: Laura Fernandez - Jazz FM 91.1