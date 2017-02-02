Best Social Justice Group

First Place

Black Lives Matter Toronto

BLM-TO is an activist group that emerges once a generation, the kind that propels civic consciousness forward by realigning understandings of power. Yes, it’s just one chapter of an international movement, but that lends the group even more weight: BLM-TO has repeatedly forced this city and this country to confront the oft-ignored reality that anti-Black racism manifests here as it does everywhere else. After decades of advocates pushing reforms to policing, meaningful change is no longer unthinkable.

Runner Up: OCAP - Ontario Coalition Against Poverty [2015 Runner-Up]