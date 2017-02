First Place

Rick Mercer [2015 Winner]

These days, in his 24th year as a CBC fixture, Mercer is less a satirist than a genial commentator. But his journey to the centre of the cultural mainstream speaks to his ever-growing status as a trusted and respected figure in our coast-to-coast discourse. You couldn’t image many people who first made their name pranking Americans taking the reins of The National.

Runner Up: George Stroumboulopoulos