Best Youth Organization

First Place

SOY - Supporting Our Youth [2015 Runner-Up]

Nearing the end of its second decade as a critical resource for queer and trans youth, the Sherbourne Health Centre’s SOY program offers a dozen groups (half of them drop-ins and all of them free) in support of young people who find themselves at various intersections of marginalization. SOY also provides services relating to housing and mentorship, employment and leadership, plus a dedicated youth-in-transition program for those who’ve been in the care of a Children’s Aid Society. Constantly adapting and evolving to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable people in our society, SOY aids youth who often have nowhere else to turn.

Runner Up: SKETCH