‘Always safeguard yourself,’ Is a landlord responsible for cleaning rentals before tenants move in? Toronto realtor weighs in

Is a landlord legally required to hand over a clean rental unit? If you’ve ever moved into an apartment that didn’t feel quite move-in ready, you’re not alone, and one Toronto renter’s experience is raising concerns about tenant rights.

When a first-time renter moved into their condo in the city, they were stunned by the state of it. Rotting food, a non-functioning fridge crawling with bugs, and unpaid electricity bills that left the unit without power or Wi-Fi were only half of the issues the tenant was left to face on their own.

“When I arrived in the condo, it was absolutely disgusting,” the tenant wrote online, alongside a photo of the insects in the unit.

The post further detailed a troubling list of issues: the previous tenant had left behind a fridge full of spoiled food, dirty laundry in the washer and dryer, used condoms behind furniture, and trash throughout the unit. To make matters worse, the landlord allegedly claimed the place had been cleaned professionally twice.

According to the poster, the fridge was swarming with insects, and a repair technician reportedly discovered a bug nest with over 200 eggs hidden inside the appliance’s mechanics. Despite this, the landlord initially refused to replace the fridge, insisting it was “in a usable state.” Eventually, the landlord agreed to cover part of the cost of a new fridge, if the tenant handled the purchase, installation, and logistics themselves.

Advertisement

The post sparked outrage online, with many calling the situation not just unfair, but potentially illegal.

IS CLEANING A LANDLORD’S LEGAL RESPONSIBILITY?

Larissa Noel, a Toronto-based real estate agent with Revel Realty Inc. weighed in on what a landlord’s legal obligations in Ontario are.

“The responsibility of the landlord in Ontario is usually governed primarily from the Residential Tenancy Act and the lease agreement,” Noel explained to Now Toronto, noting that some agreements actually include clauses that expect units to be kept in broom swept condition.

“Basic cleanliness is always the landlord’s responsibility. There should be no instance that a unit should be just handed over with pest and mold and food, and especially no electricity and the dirty laundry. It’s absolutely unacceptable.”

According to Noel, landlords must ensure that a unit is not only habitable but also free from health and safety hazards. She emphasized that conducting a thorough inspection between tenants is not just good practice, it’s part of the landlord’s duty.

Advertisement

“Legally and ethically, it’s their due diligence to ensure the units are kept in safe conditions, functional and cleaned before any tenant moves in,” Noel said.

“As one tenant is leaving and another one’s taking possession, you should do a walk through of your unit; see if the floors are lifting, if there were any floods, or if the faucets are properly working. And in the case of the fridge, it sounds like it’s in poor running condition, and that’s the landlord’s responsibility to repair it entirely.”

As for asking a tenant to coordinate appliance replacement or repairs, Noel encourages tenants to document the unit’s condition before moving in. She advises that photos, videos, and written communication can go a long way in resolving potential disputes down the line.

“That day you’re taking possession of the unit, do a full walk-through of what the unit looked like before you settled in to look for any damages or any wear and tear that was not due to you as a tenant and send it to your landlord so they know like, ‘Hey, this is the condition of the unit after I got my key exchange. And I’m communicating to you that these things are not in good working order. It is your responsibility,’” she explained.

“Always safeguard yourself.”

When facing any issues in the unit, Noel encourages tenants to speak up, and if there’s any pushback received from the landlord, she says the Ontario Landlord and Tenant Board is always available to file and report violations. Going forward, Noel advises renters, especially ones looking into the market for the first time to take their time to extensively research and, if possible, hire a knowledgeable realtor.

Advertisement

“Do your research and make sure that you’re working with the right professionals that are going to show up for you, not only during the process, but even after the deal is closed as well,” she said.