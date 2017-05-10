Get to know #theaTO: Akosua Amo-Adem, silly passionate loyal

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What is your favourite Toronto restaurant?

Banjara Indian Cuisine on Christie and Bloor.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

At church or in bed sleeping!

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Any where there is good food and good vibes!

What was the last book you read?

Me Before You by Jojo Moyes.

Describe yourself in three words.

Silly, passionate, loyal.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Italy because I have a deep love affair with pasta!

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

My vacation to Ghana!

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Kaaliah in The Middle Place at the 2009 SummerWorks Festival, where I won the Emerging Artist Award!

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Prince Hamlet by Why Not Theatre at Theatre Centre.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

Before every show I say a prayer of thanks for the opportunity to share my craft with the people in the audience.

What are you working on next?

Look out for me at this year's SummerWorks Festival! [See Akosua in for colored girls at Soulpepper until May 31!]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight