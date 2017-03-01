Get to know #theaTO: Alan Dilworth, intense listener

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your favourite restaurant?

My favourite restaurant is Mamakas Taverna on Ossington. Last year I directed a show in Athens and fell in love with Aegean cuisine. The Mamakas grilled octopus is VERY good.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

My not-so hidden Toronto gem is High Park. Who doesn't want a shot of nature in the city? I love to take in the green of the trees, and to play with my daughter Esmé on the refurbished wooden castle.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

On a typical Sunday morning you would find me in my living room, building a fort with Esmé, listening to Venice Classical Radio and making Mel Brooks eyes at my wife Maev.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

My favourite place to celebrate post-show is in the Soulpepper courtyard after a summer opener, with the garage door of the Starlight Lounge up, a bottle of wine in hand and friends and colleagues all around.

What was the last book you read?

The last book I read was Patagonia's Tools for Grassroots Activists edited by Nora Gallagher and Lisa Myers.

Describe yourself in three words:

Intuitive. Intense. Listener.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathan Young and Like Smoke, Like Ash by Natsu Nakajima (CanAsian Dance festival) and A View From the Bridge directed by Ivo Van Hove, all pushed the boundaries of my theatrical experience.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

The strangest place I have ever rehearsed a play was in Mary Bee's backyard garage, working with Courtney Brown and Caitlin Fysh during a sweltering heat wave, shortly before Mary gave birth to her beautiful son Jean-Milo. Her generosity and humour were very inspiring, and her backyard had a table shaded by vines with a red checkered plastic table cloth. We would sit there on breaks and we called it "France."

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I like to try and end the final day of rehearsal in a way that reflects the whole rehearsal experience.

What's next for you?

This spring, I am directing the world premiere of Kate Hennig's The Virgin Trial at Stratford and then returning home to Soulpepper to continue the development of my new work Greyston.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight