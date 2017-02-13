Get to know #theaTO: Alana Bridgewater, tall loving joyful

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Best place to grab coffee in the city?

My favourite spot for coffee in the city is Boxcar Social. Great atmosphere and friendly staff

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Ten-Ichi Japanese Cuisine is located in the heart of Scarborough. I love to take my downtown friends there, to surprise them with all the tasty options the east end has to offer

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

I love going to Metropolitan Community Church when I need to feel inspired.

Best place in Toronto to celebrate after a great show?

Bar Italia or Orbit Room are great post-show spots because they still feature great live bands.

What was the last book you read?

Negro With A Hat: The Rise and Fall of Marcus Garvey.

Describe yourself in three words.

Tall, loving, joyful.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Ghana. I've been to many countries but this one has eluded me. I have been immersed in the culture through the music and through Sankofa (a now-defunct dance troupe) but still haven't been.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

I'm looking forward to being in New York with the talented Soulpepper Company and I just booked a much-needed family vacation to Jamaica.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

The bathroom at The Silver Dollar.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight