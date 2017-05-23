Get to know #theaTO: Alexandra Lord, bright sensitive intense

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

I love the Saturday Dinette in the East End. Not only does it feature incredible food and the best tunes, it is also the home base for The Dinettes Kitchen Program in association with YWCA Toronto, an organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls fleeing violence or women and girls who want to establish their voices, enhance skills and develop confidence. The focus of this program is on hospitality as a theme because food, drink and social interaction helps breaks down barriers. The program aims to transition a young woman through a variety of stages that can, for many of them, result in employment and a stable life.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

On a typical Sunday morning you would find me at the Leslieville Farmers' Market or at The Urban Bulk Emporium on Queen Street East.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

As I am still new in Toronto I am enjoying discovering post-show bars across the city. As of right now my favourite neighbourhood joint is definitely AAA on Richmond and Adelaide.

What was the last book you read?

I am currently on a Margaret Atwood binge.

Describe yourself in three words.

Bright, sensitive, intense.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Anywhere where there's surf.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Planting a pollinator garden and building a bee hotel.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Design Assistant to Julia Tribe for The Berlin Blues by Drew Hayden Taylor at 4th Line Theatre.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

On Montreal public transit. While I was studying costume and set design at the National Theatre School I worked as a commercial clown on weekends. I was constantly rehearsing on the metro on my way to birthday parties.

Any backstage traditions?

I have to knit during Tech Week to calm my nerves as we approach Opening Night.

What are you working on next?

I am currently Design Assistant to Astrid Janson for for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf by Ntozake Shange at Soulpepper. [See for colored girls ... at Soulpepper until May 31!]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight