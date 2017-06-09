Get to know #theaTO: Andrew Chown, I contain multitudes

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto restaurant?

Gotta go with Bloomer's at Bloor and Ossington. I worked there and I still can't get enough of their food.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

In bed. (But who is "we" and why are you trying to find me!?)

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

*insert answer that speaks to an elusive sort of cool*

What was the last book you read?

Three Day Road by Joseph Borden. Or Anam Cara by John O'Donohue. Or In Search Of Lost Time by Marcel Proust. (Kidding ... I'm still working on that one.)

Describe yourself in three words.

I contain multitudes.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Croatia because of Erik Mrakovcic. The Northwest Territories because I want to see as much of Canada as possible before I expire. La Paz, Bolivia, because. Cape Breton again and again because, gosh darn, that's where my soul belongs.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Croatia with Erik Mrakovcic. Acting with some excellent actors.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Hotspur in Shakespeare In The Park in Quebec. (En Anglais.)

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Robert Lepage's 887 at Canadian Stage. Why Not Theatre’s Prince Hamlet.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

In my dog's crate.

What's next for you?

I don't know! It's terrifying! What's next?! What's next?! The never ending question until death takes us at last. I'm trying to take life in smaller bites and enjoy chewing more these days. What's next? I don't know. But that's okay. [See Andrew in Vimy at Soulpepper this summer.]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight