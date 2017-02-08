Get to know #theaTO: Bahia Watson, tropical sad clown

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Get to know: Bahia Watson

Favourite restaurant?

New Fave: Bloomer's, where vegan dreams come true.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Arvo, a cute cafe tucked in the Distillery District. Their almond lattes are the best – so smooth and creamy. The baristas are pretty smooth, too.

Best place in Toronto to celebrate a great show?

Our dressing room. Girl talk and bourbon have been known to occur on more than one occasion.

What was the last book you read?

The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood.

Describe yourself in three words.

Tropical sad clown.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Iran. For all the reasons. Many of the greatest kindnesses bestowed upon me have been from Iranians, they are masters of generosity. Also the food, the roses, the pistachios, the architecture, the history.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Resisting white supremacy and patriarchy and falling deeper in love with the environment.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Beneatha Younger in A Raisin in The Sun (Soulpepper).

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

The most powerful production is saw last year was Master Harold and the Boys. The way it explored the nuances of power was transformative. One of those shows where, when the lights come up, it takes a while to gather yourself, get out of your seat and leave the theatre.

What's next for you? What are you working on?

The Virgin Trial and The Bakkhai at the Stratford Festival this summer. I'm also finishing up a collection of monologues called shaniqua in abstraction.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight