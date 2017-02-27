Get to know #theaTO: Casey Hudecki, actor-fighter-mommy

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Best place to grab coffee in the city?

Le Gourmand on Spadina comes to mind, but that's less about the coffee and more about their massive, chewy chocolate chip cookies!

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

These days I tend to be teaching a Stage Combat class for Youth on weekends, but otherwise I would be playing with my toddler in Grange Park, waiting for them to finish construction!

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

I enjoy a place with a lot of beer selection, such as C'est What or Sin and Redemption.

What was the last book you read?

I just finished All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr.

Describe yourself in three words:

Actor, fighter, mommy.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

I would like to take my family to Brussels to visit a dear Sword Master of mine. But right now, I wouldn't mind being somewhere warm with a mojito, either.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

This may not be professional, but I got paid to do the two things that became the pillars of my life – acting and fighting: Desdemona/Mercutio in Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet) at the Poor Alex Theatre.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

I did a lot of prep for a role while sailing on a tall ship once. But as a Fight Director mostly it's my husband and me creating choreography in our living room, trying not to hit the ceiling or the baby with swords.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I always just seem to need to pee a lot. It's probably just nerves. Too much information?

What's next for you? What are you working on?

I am happy to be continuing my Fight Directing Residency at Soulpepper Theatre for 2017. I am also doing some secret MOCAP (the best kind), just wrapped a role as a space pilot on a web series (Deep Six) and am rehearsing another where I play a violent cat.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight