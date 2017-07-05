Get to know #theaTO: Christine Horne, fledgling bird watcher

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your favourite Toronto restaurant?

My local is The Roy in Leslieville and my family and I are there on a very regular basis.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Home.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Betty's.

What was the last book you read?

I had a baby and played Hamlet in early 2017, so all I've read for months is Shakespeare and baby books.

Describe yourself in three words.

Fledgling bird watcher.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Italy – for the food, the art, the architecture.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Watching my baby grow.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Both my first paid theatre job and then my first Equity contract a couple of years later were Viola in Twelfth Night.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

I went to see The Wedding Party at Crow's on my due date. Haven't gotten out much since.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

Ravi Jain's house.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

Nothing that I carry from show to show, but once I start a pre-show routine I'm married to it for the rest of that run.

[See Christine in Vimy on stage at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts until August 5.]

