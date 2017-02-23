Get to know #theaTO: Courtney Lancaster, hopeful and cynical

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Riverdale Farm.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Sleeping 'til noon.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

In the greenroom, with six-packs from Mill Street! #cheap

What was the last book you read?

I'm slowly making my way through Debt: The First 5000 Years by David Graeber.

Describe yourself in three words:

Hopeful, cynical, conflicted.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Not much of a traveller. I'll hit the East Coast when I can.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Heading to NYC with Soulpepper this July!

What was your first professional role in theatre?

I spent a couple of summers in the Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre Young Company.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Really loved Empire of the Son presented by Factory Theatre, touring from Vancouver.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

Basement of a floral shop. Smelled good.

What's next for you? What are you working on?

Rehearsing the remounts of Of Human Bondage and Spoon River, before doing a little show with Public Recordings this spring.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight