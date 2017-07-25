Get to know #theaTO: Daniel Williston, who am I

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

At night it's a club with bands that sometimes play, but during the day Grace O'Malley's on Pearl and Duncan has a great atmosphere to catch up with friends. Great pub food, great bar selection and friendly staff.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

It's usually my day off, so sleeping. Or playing video games with my partner, Kristen. Or chasing our cat.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Our show (Spoon River) is only 90 minutes, so I've been able to go see a movie at the cinema after our curtain, which has been a treat.

What was the last book you read?

I'm in the midst of reading Y: The Last Man right now, and am moving on to book five in that collection. I'm very excited that Silicon Valley and Preacher are coming out with new seasons soon. Also, that Rick and Morty season three opener has me salivating for those air dates to be announced. I'm also taking my partner through Buffy the Vampire Slayer. We're on season five now. Yay Netflix.

Describe yourself in three words.

I just stared at this question for about 15 minutes. What does that say about me? I feel like I'm experiencing a crisis. Who am I? What am I doing here? WHAT IS GOING ON?!

What was your first professional role in theatre?

First role I got paid to play was Drew in Norm Foster's Mending Fences. It was part of the Moose Jaw Repertory Theatre Company at the Mae Wilson Theatre. It taught me a lot about how little I knew about working in theatre. Big shoutout to Graham Hall and Brian Bowley, who gave me that opportunity that sent me on this path.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

I really enjoyed Counting Sheep: A Ukrainian Folk Opera. I still think about that show a lot, feeding people and having them pass tires to build a barricade and throw styrofoam bricks at riot police, putting you inside the revolution – a real attempt to make the audience complicit in their experience rather than passive. I enjoyed that a lot. I'm also really looking forward to Ravi Jain's Prince Hamlet. I've got my tickets to their closing. It's going to be a stellar show.

What are you most looking forward to with Soulpepper on 42nd Street?

I'm most looking forward to getting to see some old friends and performing this beautiful show. I'm excited to see what New Yorkers make of what Soulpepper does. And it's my first time performing off-Broadway, so that's a very big milestone for anyone in this industry, never mind some prairie nerd from Moose Jaw, SK.

Any favourite places in NYC?

I'm excited to find a time to see my buddy Graham Scott Fleming in his Broadway debut in Miss Saigon. Hoping to see my other buddy Alan Mingo Jr. and all of my Kinky Boots family! Also want to see Central Park and The Village and the building they used as the exterior shots for the Daily Bugle in the Spider-Man flicks.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I like getting into routine before each show. It's different show-to-show, but I like doing things at the same time. If I get off by five minutes with unexpected events, I can get thrown. This show requires tuning instruments and mic-ing up. I like starting and finishing prep at the same times.

What's next for you?

Next is some gigging with my band James King and the Midnight Hours, then this trip to NYC with True North (a concert) and Spoon River! Later I'll be doing Once in London, ON and Winnipeg, MB.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight