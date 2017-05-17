Get to know #theaTO: Evangelia Kambites, loyal passionate tired

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What is your restaurant?

Doomie's on Queen West! Best diner vegan food ever.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

At home with my husband and our cats, Fred and George (named after the Weasley twins from Harry Potter!).

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Wherever they're pouring bourbon.

What was the last book you read?

One Day We'll All Be Dead and None Of This Will Matter by Scaachi Koul. Best thing I've read in a loooooong time.

Describe yourself in three words.

Loyal, passionate, tired.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Greece, specifically Kranidi and Kefalonia where my Papou and Yaya are from. I've been back to Uganda where my mother is from and where I was born, but I have yet to visit Greece.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Living unapologetically.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Gary Coleman in Avenue Q at the Arts Club in Vancouver.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

As in, on my own? The bathtub.

Any backstage traditions?

It varies from show to show, but I always take a few minutes to check in with the theatre and the space before the house opens. I also like to have a moment with each cast member at the 5, just to wish them a good show.

What are you working on next?

My theatre company HERstory Counts (a platform for diverse womyn-identified-people to tell their stories onstage) is planning its second season! I'm also working on an EP of original music and will be at the Globe Theatre this fall in their upcoming production of Bittergirl. [See Evangelia in for colored girls ... at Soulpepper until May 31!]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight