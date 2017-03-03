Get to know #theaTO: Haley McGee, adventurous tender diligent

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Best cafe or restaurant in the city?

Common on College for coffee. Federal for Brunch. Fat Pasha for big, delicious dinners.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Arabesque at Gladstone and College. Cheap and tasty falafel wrap and the only place I've had Blood of Pigeon tea. Also the fire pits in Dufferin Grove and on the Island.

What was the last book you read?

Anna Karenina. I'm finally doing the Russians.

Describe yourself in three words.

Adventurous, tender, diligent.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Yukon – northern lights and I feel the pull. But so many places. I love to travel and I'm curious about it all. Tunisia, Estonia, Iran, Peru ...

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Right out of theatre school I did two shows at the 4th Line Theatre in Millbrook, Ontario. We rehearsed and performed outdoors on a farm. I slept in a hammock in the woods on my break. It's one of my favourite gigs and fondest memories.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

I've been in the UK, so I’ve not been able to see much recently, though I caught TomorrowLove over Christmas which I really dug.

Do you have any backstage traditions? Or share the strangest backstage superstition you've seen.

I have my own and the details are secret. I have three things I say to myself before I perform.

What's next for you? What are you working on?

I'm making two new shows. One is a storytelling show about my hometown, Kitchener + Waterloo. And the other is an autobiographical installation and performance about the cost of love called The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale. And I am directing a UK-based web series Brenda: The Alternative Steward, along with writing short films and touring I'm Doing This for You across Canada and internationally.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight