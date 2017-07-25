Get to know #theaTO: Hunter Cardinal, food family story

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Fahrenheit Coffee – they have the best espresso I've ever tasted. It would make you cry of joy.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Sunday is my self-care day! So I'd either be grocery shopping for the week, meditating, getting a massage, going to therapy and/or going to the gym!

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Betty's!

What was the last book you read?

The Spirit of the Alberta Indian Treaties – edited by Richard T. Price. The book is about how the "Government of Canada and First Nations leaders have tended to operate within two different systems of knowledge and perception regarding treaty rights issues in Canada. While First Nations emphasize the original spirit or intent of an agreement, government stresses the letter of the agreement."

Describe yourself in three words.

Food. Family. Story.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

I want to spend time going through South America – I would love to learn about their various food traditions and meet with their Indigenous nations.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Biking around Toronto in the summer!

What was your first professional role in theatre?

I played Oliver Leblanc in Evangeline in 2015, it was a co-pro between the Confederation Centre and the Citadel Theatre.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

A play reading of a new show written by a close friend. The play explores racism, colonialism, identity, generational guilt and trauma, and the notion of white privilege within the cultural crucible of post-apartheid South Africa. It's still in the works – but get ready to see it!

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

A high school boiler room/storage room. It was always terrifying and oppressing – but, at the same time, I felt very cool doing "my art" there.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

My show tradition is an odd one: before any show I make sure to drink a coffee mixed with a hefty amount of unsalted butter and coconut oil ... anyone else?

What are you working on?

I’m in New York with Soulpepper to perform in True North: A Concert of Canada. I couldn't be more excited to share the stage with Canada's theatre giants!

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight