Get to know #theaTO: Ins Choi, curious fun adventure

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Cold noodle soup at Cho Sun Ok Korean restaurant in Thornhill.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Church or hiking with my wife and kids.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Korean Village Restaurant.

What was the last book you read?

Love Henri, written by Henri Nouwen.

Describe yourself in three words.

Curious. Fun. Adventure.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

A Loblaws parking lot by the waterfront late at night.

What does it mean to be touring to NYC with Soulpepper on 42nd Street?

It's a dream come true. A great celebration to bookend the journey that began at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011.

Any favourite places in NYC?

Nuyorican Poet's Cafe, MaYi Theatre, Pan Asian Rep, 2G (Second Generation Productions), NAATCO.

What's next for you? What are you working on?

A concert of my quirky songs and stories and Kim's Convenience TV – season two on CBC.

[See Ins in Kim’s Convenience on stage at the Signature Centre as part of Soulpepper on 42nd Street until July 15]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight