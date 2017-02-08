Get to know #theaTO: Jeff Lillico, Raptor fanatic

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Get to know: Jeff Lillico

Describe yourself in three words

Actor/Singer/Raptor-fanatic. Raptor-fanatic can be one word right?

Best place to grab a coffee in the city?

I've never had a cup of coffee, don't like the smell. Had to drink decaf for the run of a play once, Journey's End, set in the trenches of WWI. Felt it would've been very wrong to complain.

Favourite Toronto hidden gem?

La Bella Managua, an authentic Nicaraguan restaurant at Bloor and Ossington. I went to Nicaragua for six weeks, years ago. It brings back great memories. Delicious food!

Best place to celebrate after a great show?

Betty's

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Traveling to NYC with Soulpepper!

What was your first professional theatre role?

I left college because I got cast as Nana the Dog in Peter Pan at the Shaw Festival.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

The Wedding Party at Crow's Theatre's beautiful new space – super fun! Also, Come From Away. So fantastic.

Any backstage traditions?

I like to listen to music sometimes before going on stage. I'll often have a specific song or songs for a show. I listened to most of Dark Side of the Moon before every American Buffalo performance. Ah, May the Red Rose Live Always before the third act of Our Town. Kanye West's Jesus Walks before playing a ridiculous security guard in The Shoplifters by Morris Panych at Theatre Calgary. I love getting sonically dropped into the world before hitting the stage.

What are you working on now?

Of Human Bondage and Spoon River with Soulpepper – here in Toronto and then in NYC! I'm also in the process of developing a television series.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight