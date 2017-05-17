Get to know #theaTO: John Jarvis, on a journey

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

A new favourite restaurant is Revere on the Danforth close to Jones and Guildwood Park, out on the Scarborough Bluffs, is a very special place in the city, full of great mystery and a remarkable past.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Springtime, sitting with an espresso, a book and a shovel on the back deck. I attempt to carry out both tasks.

What was the last book you read?

Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari. An extraordinary telling of the story of our species. An eye-opener for sure.

Describe yourself in three words.

On a journey.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

My first day of work in the theatre began at the beautiful home of Gordon Pinsent and Charmion King. We were to take a picture, much like the original, of Chekov reading to the company of actors who first performed in The Seagull. I played Yakov the Proletarian, in David French's extraordinary translation, with a brilliant cast of present and future Canadian legends. My first lucky break.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Robert Lepage’s 887 and Theatre Rusticle's version of Our Town. Both were superbly beautiful.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

In the lively, always populated, rather dank basement rehearsal space of the famed Sardapi Theater in downtown Tiblisi in the heart of the Republic of Georgia. Paul Thompson inspired a bunch of actors into creating a new collective in Georgia in front of a wild audience of eager Georgian theatre enthusiasts. A brilliant night.

What does it mean to be touring to NYC with Soulpepper on 42nd Street?

The extraordinary range of talent traveling to NYC will, in my mind, add great pleasure and lifeblood to the cultural landscape of that hungry place. I think that the great city could use a good dose of us right at the moment.

Anything you're excited to do or see while in New York?

I want to go to Coney Island.

Can you share an exceptional backstage superstition you've seen?

Well, this is an onstage superstition. I was standing downstage with the great actor Richard Curnock in a late-Restoration comedy and while the action shifted to stage left and lights went down, he spotted a thread hanging from my Bailiff costume and grabbed it and began wrapping it around his index finger. One, two, three ... eight! "Hey lad," he whispered. "I've got a two-month contract coming up!" The lights came back up on us and away we went.

What are you working on next?

After NYC, I'll be at Thousand Island Playhouse doing a production of The Birds and the Bees by Mark Crawford. A very funny play.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight