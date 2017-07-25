Get to know #theaTO: Jordana Weiss, sensitive foul-mouthed nerd

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

My favourite place in Toronto is R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant. It's a gorgeous building right at the end of the Beaches. It's the best place to walk in Toronto, no matter the weather.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Probably hitting up a farmers' market and then eating my bounty outside somewhere. Or knitting.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

If I'm not having a drink in the Young Centre courtyard, then it's The Keating Channel Pub & Grill – it's not open too late, but if you get there before closing time you can enjoy a G+T and fries on the patio beside the lake.

What was the last book you read?

Last book I read was Stuart McLean's homage to the Canadian small town, Welcome Home. Last TV show I watched was the new Anne with my dad and we both cried through the whole thing.

Describe yourself in three words.

Sensitive foul-mouthed nerd.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

I'm a stage manager, so my first professional role was backstage as the apprentice stage manager in a trilogy called The Norman Conquests. It was three plays that were all intertwined, and it was a beastly and beautiful learning experience.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

[elephants] collective A Wake for Lost Time.

What does it mean to be touring to NYC with Soulpepper on 42nd Street?

I'm excited to take shows that I love and that I'm proud of to a new city, to show them off to a new audience.

Any favourite places in NYC?

I love Absolute Bagels on West 108th and Broadway, literally my favourite bagels on the planet. My favourite place to go at night is Marie's Crisis Cafe in the West Village – it's a bar where everyone crowds around a battered old piano and sings along to show tunes.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

Sometimes before the show I knit to keep my hands busy. When I'm calling a show, I usually stand up and have very precise positions for my feet in critical moments. It looks bizarre but it works for me. If I develop a ritual backstage, I try and do the exact same thing for every performance. I also eat a lot of candy.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight