Get to know #theaTO: Karen Glave, quirky loyal observing

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What is your restaurant?

7 Numbers on the Danforth is always a great experience.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

If I'm not relaxing at home, then maybe at the Rooster Coffee House on Broadview.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Betty's on King East is pretty chill.

What was the last book you read?

Year Of Yes by Shonda Rhimes.

Describe yourself in three words.

Quirky, loyal, observing.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Tuscany, for the landscape, wine and food. Bliss!

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Moving past my comfort zone.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

As an apprentice in Twelfth Night for Dream in High Park, playing a lady in waiting to Duke Orsino and as an understudy for the role of Olivia.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

CRASH by Pamela Sinha.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

The basement of a pub.

Any backstage traditions?

I still like to go through my script, even on the last day of the show.

What are you working on next?

Next up is a remount of the Mirvish/Hope in Hell production of Disgraced at The Panasonic Theatre in November 2017. [See Karen in for colored girls ... at Soulpepper until May 31!]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight