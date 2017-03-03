Get to know #theaTO: Karen Hines, hopeless dog lover

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Best place to grab coffee in the city? Or your favourite restaurant?

Voodoo Child on College.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

It's sort of old and famous, so not really hidden, but it is at the top of a building, so: The Rooftop, Park Hyatt.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Luna Cafe on Dovercourt.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

The Queen Mother. Great late night menu, great drinks, great vibe, great staff.

What was the last book you read?

Fifteen Dogs by André Alexis. It will be the next book I read, too.

Describe yourself in three words:

Hopeless dog lover.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Antarctica. Because ... Antarctica.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Really interesting adjustments in the United States.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

The child Kathë in my grandfather James Edmond's 1977 Toronto production/adaptation of Wozzeck. Theatre Compact (one of the city's first indie theatre companies).

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Jill Connell's Supine Cobbler.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

Videofag. There were George Brown students walking through the dressing room. Which was a kitchen. Attached to the bedrooms. Like a dream.

Tell us about a strange backstage superstition you've seen.

At One Yellow Rabbit, Denise Clarke licks the tip of her finger and taps everyone's chin as she says "merde" to all gathered.

What's next for you?

Crawlspace at Soulpepper is next up. Also, I'm putting finishing touches on All the Little Animals I Have Eaten, a dark comedy for four female performers.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight