Get to know #theaTO: Ken MacKenzie, steadying happy goof

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

I love the Evergreen Brickworks. Toronto was built from the bricks made there. Also the restaurant there, Cafe Belong, is amazing.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Being jumped on by my daughter.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

The closest dive bar.

Describe yourself in three words.

Steadying, happy, goof.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

I'm not sure what constitutes professional when so many projects are done with love by a group of friends. But it was acting in something.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Why Not Theatre's Prince Hamlet.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

My garage.

What does it mean to be touring to NYC with Soulpepper on 42nd Street?

Seeing all of the planning come to fruition. Lots of people have put lots of time and energy into this and sending a show into an opening performance in any new space feels like christening a ship.

What are you excited to see and do while in New York?

MUSEUMS! And the Jays play the Yankees on one of my days off.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I try to stay away from backstage – but because I'm actually in a couple of shows, I will probably be checking my props are in place.

What's next for you?

Angels in America: Perestroika at the Arts Club in Vancouver. [See Ken in re(Birth): E. E. Cummings in Song in NYC this July.]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight