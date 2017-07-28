Get to know #theaTO: Linda Prystawska, animal travel enthusiast

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Ethiopian House on Irwin Avenue.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

In High Park walking my two rescue dogs, Rudi and Clyde.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

The Cameron House.

What was the last book you read?

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt and Inside A Dog by Alexandra Horowitz.

Describe yourself in three words.

Animal, travel enthusiast.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Zimbabwe, Kenya, Borneo. Being in the presence of so much natural beauty and wildlife is my happy place.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Living in my house in Stratford again with my two dogs and working from home on my skincare business.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Betty in If Betty Should Rise by David Demchuk, directed by Sally Han.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

887 by Robert Lepage.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

The Cameron – so many fascinating people walking through our rehearsal space. It was always an adventure and an education.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

VideoCabbers have a secret handshake and way of saying "merde" before each show which can't be repeated here! We also used to kiss the nun.

What's next for you?

The four part Confederation series by VideoCabaret at the Young Centre in association with Soulpepper.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight