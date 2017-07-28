Get to know #theaTO: Michaela Washburn, kind playful helpful

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

If I reveal my "hidden gem" it would no longer be hidden.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Having a sleep in as it's my only day off until the end of time.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

When working at Soulpepper ... definitely Betty's.

What was the last book you read?

The Trial of Louis Riel.

Describe yourself in three words.

Kind, playful, helpful.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Ireland. It is one of the lands of my roots and I would love to see if I could find some family there, and just to commune with that Earth.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Collaborating with Quantum Tangle on their next album!

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Auntie in Daniel David Moses' The Dreaming Beauty.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Prince Hamlet.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

An empty garage.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I prefer to smudge the space before each show ... all the entrances and exits, all the props and costumes. I offer the intentions of safety, clarity, discovery and connection with the audience.

What's next for you?

After the Confederation series with VideoCabaret, I head to the East Coast for my debut with Theatre New Brunswick in the premiere of Fortune of Wolves by Ryan Griffith.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight