Get to know #theaTO: Michelle Tracey, silly restless odd

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Ward’s Island Beach on the Toronto Island. It's always quiet and beautiful.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Brunching with friends or catching up on work at home.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

I enjoy good, old-fashioned house parties.

What was the last book you read?

The Red Tent by Anita Diamant.

Describe yourself in three words.

Silly, restless, odd.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Barcelona for the architecture and the food!

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Festival TransAmeriques in Montreal at the end of May.

What was a favourite past role?

I designed costumes for Angelwalk Theatre's production of tick, tick...BOOM!

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Prince Hamlet by Why Not Theatre.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

I've designed for a show that was performed in a single-car garage.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

In wardrobe it’s a big no-no to put new shoes on a table.

What's next for you?

I'm assisting Astrid Janson with the set design for Vimy by Vern Thiessen, on stage at Soulpepper in June.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight