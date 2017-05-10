Get to know #theaTO: Mikaela Davies, driven curious smart

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

The Wallflower.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Breakfast at Mitzi's or Lady Marmalade with a Queen Street West or East stroll followed by coffee on the beach.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

I'm a huge fan of a green room party or house party but barring that, Tequila Bookworm gets most of my post show business.

Describe yourself in three words.

Driven, curious, smart.

What was the last book you read?

A Life In Parts by Bryan Cranston.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

When I was in high school, a select group of students were invited to go to Costa Rica. For reasons beyond me, I did not make this list so I've always wanted to go to Costa Rica, mostly 'cause I'm still pissed.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Getting into a rehearsal bedroom with Sochi Fried, Virgilia Griffith and Polly Phokeev for our remount of How We Are in Kingston. And, some nice long dinner-and-wine dates with friends once my shows open.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Mrs. Cherry in Soulpepper's Idiot's Delight.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

I've seen many great shows this year but I'm still thinking about Killer Joe, directed by Peter Pasyk at The Coal Mine.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

A bathroom stall at McDonald's.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I often like to be on my own before I go on stage, so I'll try to find a quiet place to hide. Stage management loves that.

What are you working on next?

I'm in rehearsals for The Changeling, Timon of Athens and The Madwoman of Chaillot at Stratford. Next up is developing and directing two new plays with Polly Phokeev for our site-specific How We Are series.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight