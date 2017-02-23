Get to know #theaTO: Oliver Dennis, cocktail nerd

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Best place to grab coffee in the city?

I love the americano at Furbo in the Distillery District. Art on the walls, friendly quiet vibe and the best cinnamon roll I've ever had.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

My hidden Toronto gem is all the activity clubs you can get involved with. If you can think of it, there is a group dedicated to it. I belong to the Toronto Triathlon Club – where you can meet other triathlon nerds. There's a home for every kind of nerd out there. Also, shout out to BYOB Cocktail Emporium.

What was the last book you read?

Novel: Fifteen Dogs by Andre Alexis (highly recommend). Non-fiction: Death and Co., Modern Classic Cocktails.

Describe yourself in three words:

Husband, father, actorathletecocktailnerd.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Just taking a couple of plays to NYC. No biggie.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

I was in the inaugural show for Crow's Theatre. A little clown show we toured to day camps around the city. One very perceptive kid in the audience called out, "You clowns think you're funny but WE don't." (Lesson learned!) This began a long association with the company and later on, through Jim, I met the women of Theatre Columbus and Theatre Smith/Gilmour. Those Poor Alex days were incredibly artistically fertile.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Pamona. Actor's Repertory Company does consistently superb work. (Also, my beloved Deborah Drakeford is a member of the company.)

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

It's not the strangest, in fact it isn't even strange, but we rehearsed Eurydice at a rehearsal space on Geary Ave. It was off-site for Soulpepper, which is unusual. I was a little grumpy at first because it was so far away but I very quickly fell in love with the space for our show. Eurydice is a strange little jewel of a play and we were able to cocoon very comfortably there.

What's next for you? What are you working on?

We're just about to go into tech for Of Human Bondage and after that Spoon River. These are two of the shows Soulpepper is taking to NYC in July. I'm very proud of both of them. Terrific theatre!

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight