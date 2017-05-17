Get to know #theaTO: Ordena Stephens-Thompson, loving funny meticulous

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

The Allan Gardens Conservatory.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Church.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Harlem on Church and Richmond.

What was the last book you read?

Am I Good Enough by Andy Stanley.

Describe yourself in three words.

Loving, funny, meticulous.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Barbados.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Working consistently as an actor.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Josephine Baker in Timon of Athens at the Stratford Festival.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Prince Hamlet by Why Not Theatre at the Theatre Centre.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I say a prayer before going on stage.

What are you working on next?

Other Side of the Game from Cahoots Theatre.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight