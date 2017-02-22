Get to know #theaTO: Paolo Santalucia, Ms. Piggy-Rizzo-Gonzo

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Best place to grab coffee in the city?

Cafe Dineen.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

La Veranda – an amazing, quirky, family-run Italian restaurant in Kingsway Village. The menu alone, published by the owners and full of "tips" about Italy and the cuisine, is worth the trip. But the food is also wonderful. La Veranda represents Italy at its finest: welcoming, delicious and slightly disorganized.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Most likely in bed, drinking a coffee and convincing myself to go to that spin class I'm already probably running late for and have very little real intention of making it to.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

The green room – not the bar, but the actual theatre green room. The best post-show fun seems to always happen right there. Pizza, I discovered early on, can also always be delivered to the stage door.

What was the last book you read?

Why Did the Chicken Cross the World?

Describe yourself in three words:

Ms. Piggy, Rizzo, Gonzo.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Nantucket, because Moby Dick is one of the most amazing books I've ever read and Ina Garten is my hero. So New England holds a very special place in my heart.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

I'm very excited and humbled to be part of the company of artists Soulpepper is bringing to New York City. I can't even say it's a dream because I never thought in a million years I'd have the opportunity to do it. So to have that on the horizon is very special for me.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

The Last Wife (this winter has been incredible for theatre in Toronto).

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I always like making playlists for shows that I'm in. Listening to music is something I really enjoy doing when working, and I love music streaming apps for exposing me to things I'd never know about left to my own devices.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight